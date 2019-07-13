Over 2,500 drunk drivers arrested by police

Over 2,500 drunk drivers arrested by police

July 13, 2019   03:15 pm

-

Over 2,500 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during the special island-wide operation since July 05.

A special month-long police operation to arrest drunk driver commenced on July 05.

During this operation, 260 drunk drivers have been arrested within the 24 hours between 6.00 a.m. yesterday and 6.00 a.m. today (13).

Accordingly the total number of drunken drivers arrested since July 05 stands at 2,540, police said.

