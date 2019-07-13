UNP backbenchers preparing to bring no-confidence motion

-

Backbencher MPs of the United National Party (UNP) are preparing to bring forth another motion of no confidence.

UNP MP Chaminda Wijesiri said that this motion would seek to punish the “true wrongdoers” responsible for the Easter Sunday attacks.

Speaking at a press briefing in Colombo, he said that once they prepare, sign and present the motion to the Parliament and that the MPs will have to keep their “spines straight” and sign the motion.

He further said that they are ready to create an environment where the election will be held before the Presidential Elections.

UNP Parliamentarian Hesha Withanage stated that the Prime Minister has agreed to appear before the parliamentary select committee probing the Easter Sunday attacks and give information.

The MP questioned why the President cannot do the same and said that as a citizen of the country he believes the reason why the President cannot appear before the PSC is due to the fact that he is working outside his responsibilities.