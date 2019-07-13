Fonseka hits out at Sajith for supporting death penalty

-

Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka says that UNP Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa always fulfills the needs of the President and supports his statements.



The UNP Parliamentarian also said that if the incumbent Prime Minister does not stand for candidacy at the upcoming presidential election and if the alternative candidate is not an individual who can contribute to the country, he is opposed to that.

Responding to a question from reporters regarding the implementation of the death penalty, the former Army Commander said that an attempt is being made to hang certain prisoners with the intention of gaining votes.

He said the UNP’s stance is against the death penalty and that they stick by that stance. However, he said that party’s deputy leader Minister Sajith Premadasa always fulfills the needs of the President and approves of his statements.

Fonseka was referring to Premadasa’s recent comments in support of the President’s decision to implement the death penalty against certain convicted drug traffickers.

He also said that before the government was toppled for 51 days, Premadsa had said that the UNP is indebted to the President and after the constitutional crisis ended he commended the President for safeguarding democracy.