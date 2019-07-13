Two persons arrested with painkiller drugs in Trinco

-

Sri Lanka Navy in coordination with the STF arrested two persons for the illegal possession of painkiller drugs, during a raid carried out at Gopalpuram in Trincomalee.

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the Eastern Naval Command conducted a raid with the assistance of the officials of Sardhapura Police STF yesterday (12).

They arrested the suspects with 45 capsules of Neurovan- a prescription painkiller drug- in Gopalpuram area, Trincomalee. The drug was made ready to be sold when the apprehension was made.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Linganagar in Trincomalee, aged 22 and 27.

Police STF of Sardhapura is conducting further investigation into the incident.