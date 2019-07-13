-

Chairman of the ‘Protect Sri Lanka’ national movement Ven. Pahiyangala Ananda Sagara Thero today handed over a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office against an alleged attempt to transfer an elephant calf from the Ridiyagama safari park to private custody, due to political interests.

The Thero arrived at Temple Trees and somewhat forced his way through the security at the PM’s Office in anger after being told to use a different entrance, resulting in a brief tense situation.

He then returned after handing over the letter, seeking to block an alleged illegal attempt to transfer the elephant calf ‘Isira’ from the park to private custody through political involvement.

Speaking to reporters outside Temple Trees, Ananda Sagara Thero stated that they have received information that two government ministers are preparing to offer an elephant calf, who is roaming freely in the wild, to the custody of the Kataragama Devalaya, to allegedly “ward off the Prime Minister’s bad luck”.

He said the elephant calf is very young and still suckling and that he does not approve of that innocent animal being used for the purpose of being anointed for the presidential election.

The Thero accused Ministers Gamini Jayawickrama Perera and John Amaratunga of being responsible for this illegal attempt. Ananda Sagara Thero also said he could prove his allegations as he is in possession of the recording of a phone conversation.