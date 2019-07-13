China produces new diesel trains for Sri Lanka

-

China’s rolling-stock maker CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co. Ltd. has produced nine diesel trains for Sri Lanka.

The new type of diesel trains, equipped with 90 train cars, rolled off the production line on Friday. They are the fourth batch of diesel trains the company produced for Sri Lanka.

The trains were designed to travel at a speed of 120 km per hour. Compared to trains currently used in Sri Lanka, the new trains have more air-conditioned carriages and are equipped with facilities such as a passenger information system, LCD TV and toilets designed for people with disabilities.

The new trains are made with special corrosion-resistant material and techniques catering to the high-temperature and high-humidity in Sri Lanka.

Previously, the company exported three batches of 43 trains to Sri Lanka, accounting for over a half of the country’s total trains in operation.

Located in eastern China’s port city of Qingdao, CRRC Qingdao Sifang designs and manufactures a variety of bullet trains, subway trains and trams. Many of its products have special functions, for example, those that adapt to extreme cold, high altitudes or environmentally-friendly hydrogen-powered engines.

Source: Xinhua

-Agencies