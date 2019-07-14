Youth shot at in Beliatta over conflict

-

A 27-year-old youth has been shot at near the junction towards Beliatta-Moragahahena road, early this morning (14).

The shooting victim had been traveling on a three-wheeler at around 1.35 am today when the shooting occurred.

The injured youth was admitted to the Beliatta Hospital before being transferred to the Matara Hospital for further treatment.

Police investigations have revealed that a conflict of the youth in question and another party had resulted in the shooting.

Beliatta Police are carrying out further investigations.