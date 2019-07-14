-

UPFA Parliamentarian Bandula Gunawardana says that Easter attacks could have been prevented had a government headed by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa existed.

The parliamentarian stated this speaking to the media following an event held in Homagama.

Had a government under Mahinda Rajapaksa was formed the names of Zahran Hashim and other extremist groups would have been revealed at the first Security Council meeting, says MP Gunawardana.



There is recorded proof how Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) behaved during the no-confidence motion against the government which was brought forth last year, he added. This can prove whether it was the Joint Opposition led by Opposition Leader Mahinda Rajapaksa or the JVP under Anura Kumara Dissanayake who supported the UNP government at that time, MP Gunawardana hinted.

“In accordance with the Constitution, whether we like it or not, a presidential election must be held before this December,” he stressed.

The government can be dissolved when the majority of the public’s opinion is against it, however, a ‘distortion’ caused by the 19th Amendment to the Constitution has shackled the opportunity to strip the government from power, the parliamentarian continued.