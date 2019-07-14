Boat riding youth at Mirissa Sea arrested with drugs

-

A group of youth who had come for boat rides in the Mirissa Sea has been arrested by the Police over the possession of various drugs.

The arrest had been carried out by the Anti-Corruption Unit of Matara, last evening (13).

Twelve youths including 3 females have been arrested in this manner.

A stock of various narcotics drugs, including Ice, Hashish, Kerala Cannabis, and drug pills, has been seized from the arrested youth.

Reportedly, the arrestees are residents of Galle, Matara, Weligama, Wattala, Ganemulla, and Kurunegala areas.

They have been handed over to the police for onward investigations.