EU Counter-Terrorism Coordinator calls on Opposition Leader

-

The European Union’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove has called on Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The meeting took place at the official residence of the Opposition Leader at Wijerama Road was joined by the leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna Professor G.L. Peiris and several other parliamentarians.

Opposition Leader Rajapaksa said told the EU’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator that he used to prioritize every single detail that concerns the national security when he was in office was the president.

The Opposition Leader has emphasized that he is giving his maximum support to the government at present.

The European Union’s Counter-Terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove arrived in the country on July 12th on an official tour to Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Mr. de Kerchove is on a visit to the two countries from 11th to 16th July with the aim of supporting the two countries in their respective efforts to step up security and develop a better exchange of experiences, a statement said.

In the Maldives, Mr. de Kerchove is expected to have several Ministerial-level meetings as well as discussions with security officials.

He will also meet representatives of the diplomatic community in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.