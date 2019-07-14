If Bill to abolish death penalty is tabled, it will be a national day of mourning - President

-

If a bill to abolish the death penalty is brought before the Parliament, that day will be declared a national day of mourning, says President Maithripala Sirisena.

The President stated this addressing the national programme to grant land deeds of 5,000 Mahaweli farmers in the Walawa Zone today (14).

The event was held under the patronage of President Sirisena in Embilipitiya.

The program was commenced in 2016 on the instructions of the President, addressing a long-standing problem of the Mahaweli people. The target of granting ownership of Mahaweli land to all Mahaweli farmers has now reached its final stage, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Accordingly, 46,609 land deeds and permits were issued in Mahaweli B zone, 47,808 in the C-Zone, and 5,305 in the D-Zone, 22,537 in the H-zone and 14,372 in the L-zone, the PMD reported. In addition 4,848 lands in Victoria, 5,167 in Huruluwewa zone, 9,463 in Moragahakanda, 43,718 in Walawa area and 5,854 in Rambaken Oya have been issued, according to the PMD.

During the last four years many programs were implemented under the guidance of President to uplift the living standards of the Mahaweli farmers as well as a special program is being implemented to make the Mahaweli Zone free from illegal drugs, the PMD’s release said.