One soldier dead, 8 injured as Army truck topples

An Army truck carrying soldiers has been met with an accident at Wattappalai Junction in Mullaitivu earlier today (14).

The accident which had occurred at around 6 am this morning had resulted in the death of one soldier and the injuries to eight other Army personnel.

Reportedly, the Army truck had toppled over injuring nine soldiers traveling on it.

The 9 soldiers were admitted to the Mullativu hospital where one succumbed to his injuries.

The army personally had been returning home after receiving leave from duty.