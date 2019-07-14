Enterprise Sri Lanka exhibition in Anuradhapura

-

The Enterprise Sri Lanka Exhibition organized by the Ministry of Finance will be held in Anuradhapura Walisinghe Harischandra Playground from the 24th to the 27th of July from 10 am to 10 pm, stated the Ministry of Finance issuing a press release.

This exhibition will be a platform for intended entrepreneurs to obtain the know-how and share knowledge on enterprise development. Arrangements have been made through the State and private banks and other relevant agencies to provide the required assistance, advises and training to be an entrepreneur.

The Government decided to conduct this exhibition island-wide and its second in the series will be in Anuradhapura which is aimed at selecting the youths to be absorbed as entrepreneurs in their field of selections applicable to the district. Commercialization of the agro-industry, promoting the cashew and the coconut-based industry in the province is the identified targets to be achieved through this exhibition.

State and the private banks will provide the necessary instruction and guidance enabling the intended entrepreneurs in the province to be qualified to Enterprise Sri Lanka interest subsidized loans.

This exhibition has been divided into seven different zones enabling the participants to have easy access to the venues of their choices. State and Private bank zones, State and non-State Educational Zone, Green Zone, new inventors zone, Trade zone, and Media Zones will provide the relevant facilities to all categories of the people.

The Trade zone especially will have the trade stalls of the Free Trade Zones in the country where the people will be able to purchase the readymade garments and other finished products at the duty-free prices.

The Educational zone is dedicated to the students who seek guidance on their future educational prospects. The Ministry of Health along with the provincial health department will conduct medical clinical services with laboratory facilities during this exhibition from July 24th to 27th.

Several other government ministries and departments will have their mobile service officers to provide the services to the needy people. The Consular office of the ministry of Foreign will provide an opportunity to all to have their certificates and other documents endorsed.