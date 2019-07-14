-

Former President Chandrika Bandaranaike and her clan in the UNP will not be allowed to destroy the identity of the party, says Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

The minister stated this addressing the media following a religious event held at Kataragama Kiriwehera last evening (13).

Although Chandrika Bandaranaike is the organizer of Attanagalla electorate, she cannot even win her electorate and it is ridiculous to continue to work with such a person, the minister further said.

Responding to a question raised by a media person on the implementation of the death penalty, the minister said the UNP including himself is against this decision. The death penalty is inappropriate for a country like Sri Lanka, he added.