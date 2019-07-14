Suspect arrested over fake tip-off on alleged attack

-

A suspect, who had given a false tip-off to the Police Emergency service (119) over an alleged attack on the Parliament, has been arrested at Ella area, says the Police Media Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

According to the police, the suspect had contacted 1-1-9 emergency service on Friday (12) to inform on an alleged attack targeting the Parliament.

The police were falsely tipped off that 8 Muslim individuals, who had gathered inside mosque at Pettah, had been planning an attack on the Parliament.

Acting on the tip-off, the police had raided the said mosque only to eventually uncover that the tip-off was misleading.

The suspect who had given the false top-off was arrested in the Ella police division yesterday (13).

It was reported that the suspect is a 53-year-old had rented out a house in the Ella area.

Preliminary investigations into the suspect have revealed that he had purchased the SIM card using the national identity card of the owner of the house he had rented.

SP Gunasekara said the suspect is currently held under the custody of Fort Police Station for further investigations.