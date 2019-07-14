Nepali envoy to Sri Lanka Pyakurel resigns

Nepali envoy to Sri Lanka Pyakurel resigns

July 14, 2019   05:33 pm

-

Nepali Ambassador to Sri Lanka Bishwambhar Pyakurel has resigned.

The resignation sent by Pyakurel to the government through the Foreign Ministry has already been accepted, according to Spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry Bharat Raj Paudel.

Pyakurel was recommended for the post by the then Sher Bahadur Deuba government and President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed him in April 2017.

Pyakurel, who was appointed on Nepali Congress (NC) quota, has resigned before his term ended.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories