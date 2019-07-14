Nepali envoy to Sri Lanka Pyakurel resigns

-

Nepali Ambassador to Sri Lanka Bishwambhar Pyakurel has resigned.

The resignation sent by Pyakurel to the government through the Foreign Ministry has already been accepted, according to Spokesperson at the Foreign Ministry Bharat Raj Paudel.

Pyakurel was recommended for the post by the then Sher Bahadur Deuba government and President Bidya Devi Bhandari had appointed him in April 2017.

Pyakurel, who was appointed on Nepali Congress (NC) quota, has resigned before his term ended.

-Agencies