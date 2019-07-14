Postal workers and GMOA set to strike

-

Sri Lanka Postal Services Union has decided to launch a strike action over their grievances from 4 pm on the 16th of July.

Recruitment, promotions, and salaries are lost under the Recruitment Procedure implemented in accordance with 6/2006 Salary Circular and the postal administration and the government has been pressuring 26,000 postal employees for 13 years, according to the Postal Services Union.

On 11th June 2018, the postal trade unions commenced a 16-day strike action. A Presidential Commission was set up to provide solutions for their issues. However, the recommendations set by the Commission were not implemented.



Therefore, the union says that they have decided to launch this trade union action.

The union says that the government and the postal administration should bear the responsibility of the inconvenience caused to the public through this strike.

Meanwhile, the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) states that they will go into a trade union action if health officials take steps to publish the list of Post Internship Appointments without the approval of government medical officers.

The Assistant Secretary of GMOA Dr. Navin de Zoysa stated that the Central Committee of GMOA agreed to launch a strike action with regard to the matter.

Accordingly, island-wide strike action will be launched as soon as the relevant post-internship list is published, he stated.