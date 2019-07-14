-

State Intelligence Officers including the Head of the State Intelligence Service should not be revealed through media, says the Leader of the opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He expressed these views speaking to journalists in Colombo, today (14).

A group of women who sell flowers near the Mihintale sacred sites called on the Opposition Leader today.

They informed Rajapaksa on a decision taken to remove their stalls from the area.

The Opposition Leader then responded to the questions posed by media personnel.