Car-Free Zone was launched to allow people have fun in Colombo - Rosy

‘Car-Free Zone’, a pilot project launched by the Colombo Municipal Council and the Netherlands Embassy in Colombo, was launched this morning (14) in Colombo.

Due to the program expanding from 6 am to 12 noon, the traffic on several roads within the Cinnamon Gardens Police area was restricted.

Mayor Rosy Senanayake said the program was launched with the intention of allowing people to come to Colombo and have fun, one day a week.

She expressed these ideas speaking at the inauguration of the pilot project.