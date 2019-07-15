Showery condition expected to enhance during next few days

July 15, 2019   07:56 am

The Department of Meteorology says the prevailing showery condition is expected to enhance to some extent over most parts of the island, particularly in south-western part during next few days.

Showers or thundershowers at times will occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and North-Western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places elsewhere after 2.00 p.m. while a few showers are likely in Jaffna District in the morning too.

Heavy rainfall about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts and fairly heavy falls above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Uva and Eastern provinces.

Sea Area:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambanthota via Colombo and Galle. 

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (25-35) kmph in the sea areas around the island, the department said.

Wind speed in the sea area off the coast extending from Hambantota to Batticaloa via Pottuvil and the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Kankasanturai via Mannar will be fairly rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to (40-50) kmph at times.

