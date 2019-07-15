Father & daughter killed by train at unprotected crossing in Wadurawa

July 15, 2019   08:51 am

A 45-year-old father and 11-year-old daughter died today (15) after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Colombo Fort-bound train on the Wadurawa level crossing in Veyangoda police division.

The accident has taken place at around 6.45 a.m. this morning.

The police said that the duo died on the spot after the train arriving from Kankesanturai hit their motorcycle at the unprotected level crossing.

The remains of the deceased are currently placed at the Wathupitiwala Hospital.

Veyangoda Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

