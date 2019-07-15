Lankan detained at BIA with foreign cigarettes worth over Rs 1.3 mn

-

A Sri Lankan passenger who had smuggled in a stock of Dubai-manufactured cigarettes has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

The arrest was made yesterday (14) by the Customs officers attached to the BIA, the Customs Media Spokesperson Additional Customs Sunil Jayaratne stated.

The suspect had arrived at the BIA from Dubai at around 6.30 p.m. last evening.

The arrestee is a 42-year-old businessman residing at Ridigama in Kurunegala.

The contraband, which contained 27,720 sticks of cigarettes, is estimated to be worth over Rs 1.38 million.

The Customs are conducting further investigations into the incident.