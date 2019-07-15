NTJ Colombo District organizer granted bail
July 15, 2019 11:59 am
The Colombo District leader of National Thowheed Jama’ath Mohamed Fawaz has been granted bail by the Colombo Chief Magistrate, says Ada Derana correspondent.
