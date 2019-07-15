No one allowed to postpone presidential election - Deshapriya

-

There is no issue in holding a Provincial Council (PC) election before the presidential election, says the Chairman of the Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

The politicians, the general public and the media persons are raising the question whether holding the PC election before the presidential election would be a hindrance to the latter, the Election Commission chairman says. However, he assured that it would not be a hindrance of any sort.

The chairman stated this speaking to the media at Kalutara.

The Election Commission is of the opinion that the PC election must be held before the presidential poll, he added.

The Election Commission will put in its best efforts to hold the presidential election due time – after the 10th of November and before the 8th of December – the chairman pointed out.

Further speaking, he stressed that no one will be allowed to postpone the presidential election.

The Election Commission is implementing the necessary methods to hold the “forcefully disappeared” PC election, the chairman continued.

Deshapriya pointed out that it is the responsibility of the President, on the instructions of the Election Commission, to set the ground required to hold any election.