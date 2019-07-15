Wannila Aththo refutes claims on running for president

July 15, 2019   02:07 pm

Regardless of the party, a leader who cares about the country needs to assume power, says Uruwaride Wannila Aththo.

He made this comment speaking to the media in Badulla.

The presidential candidate must be a person, who puts the country before the party and respects religions, the nation and the customs of the country, Wannila Aththo said.

Politics have become an abomination to the people in the country, he commented further.

Wannila Aththo also refuted the claims that he is set to contest for the presidential election.

