Traffic restricted on Kaduwela-Kollupitiya road for 3 hours

July 15, 2019   02:44 pm

Police said that vehicular movement will be restricted along a section of the Kaduwela-Kollupitiya Road for a period of 03 hours tonight due to the annual Esala Perahera of the Sankapitti Temple in Kaduwela.

The Perahera is scheduled to parade the streets from 8.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. today (15) while the motorists are requested to use alternate routes during that time period.

accordingly the vehicles traveling from Kaduwela towards Malabe are instructed to travel towards Colombo from Kaduwela Junction and turn left from Vihara Mawatha Junction in order to reach Malabe.

Meanhwile vehicles traveling from Malabe to Kaduwela are urged to turn from Kothalawala, Wihara Mawatha and travel on the Hanwella- Colombo Road.

