Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has called for a clarification from State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake regarding his recent controversial comment on the Buddhist clergy residing in temples, before the 21st of July, says the Prime Minister’s Office.

PM Wickremesinghe, addressing a letter to the state minister today (15), has deplored the relevant controversial statement.

In his letter, the prime minister has emphasized that the state minister’s statement on the Buddhist clergy is in contrast to that of the United National Party’s and its leadership’s views.

PM Wickremesinghe further stated that the UNP members have traditionally maintained a close relation with Buddhist temples while contributing to their development.