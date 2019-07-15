-

The last lunar eclipse of the year 2019 can be witnessed tomorrow (16) on the Esala Full Moon Poya Day.

Professor Chandana Jayaratne, Director of the Astronomy and Space Science Unit of the Colombo University stated that the eclipse would begin 13 minutes after midnight tomorrow and that it would be a partial lunar eclipse.

It will reach maximum eclipse at 3:00 am but it will transit into a partial lunar eclipse at 1.31 am. After that, this will enter into a penumbral lunar eclipse after the partial lunar eclipse ends at 4.29 am. This will end at 5.47 am.

The next total lunar eclipse will happen on 26 May 2021, stated the Professor.