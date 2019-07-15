Man sentenced for life over drug possession

Man sentenced for life over drug possession

July 15, 2019   05:30 pm

-

Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendi, earlier today (15), sentenced a suspect to death over possession of Heroin.

Accordingly, a person named Kankanamge Suraj Kumara from Grandpass was convicted for drug possession.

On 17th January 2014, the defendant was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a raid with  3.31 g of Heroin.

Following an extensive trial, Judge Patabendi announcing the verdict of the trial declared that the charges against the Defendant have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge sentenced the defendant to be imprisoned for life.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories