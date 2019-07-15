Man sentenced for life over drug possession

-

Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendi, earlier today (15), sentenced a suspect to death over possession of Heroin.

Accordingly, a person named Kankanamge Suraj Kumara from Grandpass was convicted for drug possession.

On 17th January 2014, the defendant was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) during a raid with 3.31 g of Heroin.

Following an extensive trial, Judge Patabendi announcing the verdict of the trial declared that the charges against the Defendant have been proven beyond reasonable doubt.

The Judge sentenced the defendant to be imprisoned for life.