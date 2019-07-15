Heavy rain and strong wind advisory issued

Heavy rain and strong wind advisory issued

July 15, 2019   06:17 pm

-

The Department of Meteorology says that showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island from tomorrow (16) evening to July 19.

The sea extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The weather advisory requested naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories