Heavy rain and strong wind advisory issued

The Department of Meteorology says that showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance in the Western, South-western and Southern sea areas of the island from tomorrow (16) evening to July 19.

The sea extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle will be rough at times as the wind speed can increase up to 60-70 kmph at times, it said.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The weather advisory requested naval and fishing communities to be vigilant in this regards.