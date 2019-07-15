EU offers EUR 8.5 million counterterror support package for Sri Lanka

-

The European Union (EU), under the Instrument contributing to Stability and Peace, has presented a support package for Sri Lanka, which will notably focus on law enforcement, rehabilitation and disengagement, counter-narratives and online radicalisation.

In a statement, the EU said the package worth EUR 8.5 million is to be implemented under the United Nations Office on Drug Crimes (UNODC) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The EU officials and Sri Lanka today (15) held an informal counterterrorism dialogue, the statement said.

On the EU side, the dialogue was chaired by the EU Counterterrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove, accompanied by EEAS Head of Division for Counterterrorism John Gatt-Rutter, and on the Sri Lankan side, it was by Acting Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed A. Jawad.

Mr de Kerchove has underlined the EU’s solidarity with Sri Lanka following the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks, the statement said.

Common challenges relating to violent extremism and terrorism were discussed and experience regarding responses was shared, it added.

“The EU underlined the importance of efficient coordination of counterterrorism efforts, the essence of focusing on the prevention of violent extremism and the importance of counterterrorism responses to be fully in line with human rights obligations,” the statement continued.

Following the dialogue, Mr de Kerchove was set to hold meetings with President Maithripala Sirisena, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tilak Marapana, the EU said.