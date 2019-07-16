Would not reveal intel officers identity at PSC - Deputy Speaker

July 16, 2019   09:55 am

Chairman of the Special Parliamentary Select Committee and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Ananda Kumarasiri assures that the identity of the intelligence officers would not be revealed at the committee meetings.

He pointed out that the Select Committee would not take any measures that would compromise national security.

The deputy speaker stated this speaking to the media in Embilipitiya area.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, addressing an event held in Sooriyawewa area, commented that the country’s national security has completely dismantled.

