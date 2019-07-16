Hemasiri records 9-hour long statement with CID

-

Former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando has given a 9-hour long statement to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) yesterday (15), the Police Media Spokesperson SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

The statement was with regard to the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday (April 21st).

Accordingly, the former defence secretary has recorded his statement with the CID from 10.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m. yesterday, the police media spokesperson said.

Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, who is currently sent on compulsory leave, and former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando were arrested recently, however, they were granted bail afterwards.