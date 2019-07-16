Road from Kahawa to Godagama swamped in by ocean waves

July 16, 2019   11:09 am

-

Ocean waves have swashed in nearly 1 kilometre into the land along the Galle road from Kahawa, Ambalangoda to Godagama area.

It is reported that stones and sand have piled up along the road owing to the incident.

The occurrence is said to be a result of prevailing rough seas, however, the residents of the area said the ocean waves swamp in every year during this time of the year.

They complained that the authorities have not taken any measures on the matter.

They added that the stone barriers must be erected to prevent the ocean waves from swashing in.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories