Road from Kahawa to Godagama swamped in by ocean waves

-

Ocean waves have swashed in nearly 1 kilometre into the land along the Galle road from Kahawa, Ambalangoda to Godagama area.

It is reported that stones and sand have piled up along the road owing to the incident.

The occurrence is said to be a result of prevailing rough seas, however, the residents of the area said the ocean waves swamp in every year during this time of the year.

They complained that the authorities have not taken any measures on the matter.

They added that the stone barriers must be erected to prevent the ocean waves from swashing in.