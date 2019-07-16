Three faculties at Ruhuna University to be reopened tomorrow

-

Three faculties of the University of Ruhuna located at the Wellamadama complex are to be reopened tomorrow (17), says Vice Chancellor Senior Professor Sujeewa Amarasena.

Accordingly, the Faculty of Science, the Faculty of Fisheries, Marine Science & Technology and the Faculty of Graduate Studies will be reopened for academic activities.

The University of Ruhuna was closed indefinitely on the 10th of July due to a clash between the students’ union and the non-academic staff that had taken place the day before.

It was reported that 10 university students, a non-academic staff member and security officer who had sustained injuries in the incident were admitted to the Matara General Hospital.

The security at the university premises was also beefed up owing to the tense situation.