Navy apprehend suspects with over 3112 conch shells

A suspect has been apprehended in Mannar for illegally harvesting conch shells yesterday (15).

Accordingly, a group of naval personnel attached to the North Central Naval Command in coordination with the officials of the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries (ADF) had conducted a raid in Urumalai area, Mannar.

The suspect was arrested with 3212 conch shells which are less than 70 mm in diameter.

He was identified as a resident of Talaimannar, aged 31.

According to the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act, possession, buying, displaying with the intention of selling, transporting or exporting of conch shells which are less than 70 mm in diameter is prohibited.

The suspect along with the haul of conch shells has been handed over to Mannar ADF for further investigation.