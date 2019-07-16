Ranjan says opponents distorted his statement

-

State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake says he would meet PM Ranil Wickremesinghe tomorrow (17) to clarify the controversial statement concerning Buddhist monks residing at temples.

Speaking to Ada Derana, the state minister said the prime minister had formally and informally notified him to submit clarification on the matter.

The state minister, however, says he has not made a comment that is insulting to Buddhist monks.

The opponents have distorted the statement made by him, State Minister Ranjan Ramanayake said further.