The police say 200 motorists who were driving under the influence of alcohol have been arrested in a 24-hour raid conducted island-wide.

The raid was carried out from 6.00 a.m. yesterday (15) to 6.00 a.m. this morning (16).

A special month-long police operation to arrest drunk driver commenced on July 05.

Accordingly, the total number of drunken drivers arrested since July 05 stands at 3,354, police said.