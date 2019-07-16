Four youths fall off Roomassala; 2 rescued, 2 missing

Four youths fall off Roomassala; 2 rescued, 2 missing

July 16, 2019   07:48 pm

-

Four youngsters have fallen into the sea while taking selfies at Roomassala in Unawatuna, Police Media stated.

The incident has taken place at around 4.00 p.m. this evening (16).

Two of the youngsters have been rescued while the other two are still reported missing.

The disappeared youths, aged 20-21 years, are residents of Ginimellagaha, Thelikada area.

Habaraduwa Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories