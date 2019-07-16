Four youths fall off Roomassala; 2 rescued, 2 missing

-

Four youngsters have fallen into the sea while taking selfies at Roomassala in Unawatuna, Police Media stated.

The incident has taken place at around 4.00 p.m. this evening (16).

Two of the youngsters have been rescued while the other two are still reported missing.

The disappeared youths, aged 20-21 years, are residents of Ginimellagaha, Thelikada area.

Habaraduwa Police is carrying out further investigations on the matter.