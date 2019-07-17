High waves & coastal inundation advisory for western-southern coastal areas

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for high waves and coastal inundation for the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

The Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meteorology Department said the advisory is forceful from 4.00 p.m. this evening (16) to 8.30 a.m. on Saturday (20).

The advisory said there is a possibility that the nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.5 m height (not for land area) from 16 to 20 July 2019, the advisory issued by the Meteorology Department said.

Above mentioned sea areas can be rough at times. Naval and fishing communities and those who are living in coastal areas are also requested to be vigilant in this regards, it further read.