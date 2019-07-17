UN expert to visit SL to assess rights to freedom of peaceful assembly

-

Clément Nyaletsossi Voule, UN Special Rapporteur on Rights to Freedom of Peaceful Assembly and of Association is set to visit Sri Lanka.

The UN delegation’s official visit is scheduled from 18 to 26 July 2019.

The purpose of the visit is to assess rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association in the country, the United Nations Sri Lanka said.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference at 2:30 pm on 26 July at the United Nations Compound in Colombo to present his preliminary observations.

The United Nations Sri Lanka said that access to the conference will be limited to journalists.

The independent expert will present a comprehensive report on his visit to the 44th session of the Human Rights Council in June 2020.