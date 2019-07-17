Fifth suspect arrested over 290 detonators busted from Piliyandala

-

Another suspect has been arrested yesterday (16) in connection with the 290 detonators haul that was recovered Piliyandala area recently, according to the Police Media.

On July 15, four persons were arrested while in possession of 290 electric detonators at Hedigama, Piliyandala.

Acting on a tip-off was received by the Piliyandala Police regarding the haul, the police and the Army personnel, in a joint search, had taken the suspects into custody from a house in the Hedigama area.

The police have obtained a detention order to further interrogate the previously arrested suspects for three days.

The arrestees were identified as the owner of the house, his two sons and the person who had given them the stock of detonators.