Showers & winds to enhance over south-western areas

Showery and windy conditions are likely to enhance over South-western part of the island till 19th July 2019, the Department of Meteorology said.

Cloudy skies can be expected in the southern half of the island today.

Fairly strong gusty winds up to (40-50) kmph are likely over the Western, Southern and Sabaragamuwa provinces and along the North-western coastal areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western, Southern and North-Western provinces. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Uva, Eastern and North-Central provinces.

Heavy falls of about 100 mm are likely at some places in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

