New Jaffna Commander assumes duties

Major General Ruwan Wanigasooriya of the Sri Lanka Artillery Regiment has assumed office as the Commander, Security Forces - Jaffna on Monday.

A simple ceremony was held at the Security Force Headquarters in Jaffna amid religious observances and military formalities, the Army said.

He succeeds Major General Darshana Hettiarachchi who retires from the Army to take up a new appointment in the Ministry of Defence shortly, the release further read.

Major General Wanigasooriya was greeted to a Guard Turn Out at the main entrance after he was received by Brigadier Administration and Quartering of the SFHQ-J. Afterwards, he was honoured in a Guard of Honour parade before he was conducted to the office. Amidst religious blessings, he left his signature for a formal document to signify the acceptance of the new appointment, flanked by several General Officers commanding under the SFHQ-J, the release further read.

He has also planted a sapling at the headquarters premises before he addressed the troops and set out his vision in future. An all-rank tea arrangement culminated the day’s inaugural ceremonies. At the outset of the day’s proceedings, he has placed a floral wreath at the SFHQ-J War Heroes’ Monument and saluted their memory, the Army reported.

Major General Wanigasooriya was formerly serving as the General Officer Commanding 59 Division, prior to this appointment, the Army said.