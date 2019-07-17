Postal workers strike continues

-

The token strike action of the postal workers at the Central Mail Exchange over their grievances is continued today (17).

Postal workers at the Central Mail Exchange launched a 48-hour token strike from 4 pm yesterday (16), stated the Convener of the Joint Postal Trade Union Alliance Chinthaka Bandara.

Recruitment, promotions, and salaries are lost under the Recruitment Procedure implemented in accordance with 6/2006 Salary Circular and the postal administration and the government has been pressuring 26,000 postal employees for 13 years, according to the postal trade unions.

He stated that the postal workers would resort to island-wide strike action if the government does not provide solutions for their issues.

On 11th June 2018, the postal trade unions commenced a 16-day strike action. A Presidential Commission was set up to provide solutions for their issues. However, the recommendations set by the Commission were not implemented.

The union had stressed that the government and the postal administration should bear the responsibility of the inconvenience caused to the public through this strike.