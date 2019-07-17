Price of bread rises

-

The price of a loaf of bread has been increased with effect from midnight today (17), stated the Bakery Owners’ Association.

Accordingly, the price of a 450 g loaf of bread has been increased by Rs 5.

The decision has been taken over the recent price hike on wheat flour.

The price of wheat flour was increased by Rs 8 per 1 kilogram from midnight on 15th July.

The Chairperson of the Bakery Owners’ Association, N. K. Jayawardena, stated that the Bakery owners have no other alternative than increasing the price of bread with the price of flour.

The increase in price will only affect bread and the Association has not yet agreed to an increase in prices on other food items, he further said.