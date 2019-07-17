Australian High Commissioner calls on Raghavan

-

Australian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka David Holly called on Governor of Northern Province Dr. Suren Raghavan on 16th July 2017 at his official residence which is located at Chundikuli, Jaffna.

Their discussion mainly focused on the current status of Northern Province and the development projects being carried out by the Australian government. It was briefed to the High Commissioner about the ‘Vadamarachchi Lagoon’ project which was proposed to resolve the drinking water issues in the Jaffna peninsula in detail.

Commenting on the illegal attempt of Sri Lankan refugees to enter Australia, the High Commissioner said Australia’s government is taking drastic measures to contain illegal immigrants.

The Governor stated that there is no opinion for restricting the activities of illegal immigrants. He pointed out that the Australian government could keep its place internationally by creating a policy on a humanitarian basis in the case of refugees like the Canadian government.

The Australian High Commissioner stated that he is ready to assist the development of the Northern Province Tourism through the Australian Government High Commission. He also said that they have already contributed to tourism by providing training. He is ready to work with the Governor in this regard.