Ambassador and Justice Minister discuss Maldivians in Sri Lankan prisons

A meeting between the Minister of Justice and Prison Reforms Thalatha Atukorale and the Maldivian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Omar Abdul Razzak was held at the Ministry this afternoon (30).

The meeting focused on the Maldivian inmates in Sri Lankan prisons and facilities and legal support provided to them.

Minister Atukorale stated that the government is willing to provide the needed faculties to the Maldives at the levels of Ministry of Justice and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Ambassador expressed his condolences over the Easter Sunday terror attacks and stated that he was happy with the Sri Lankan government’s efforts to stand up again as a country.

The Minister and the Ambassador also exchanged views on improving the understanding of judicial and legal knowledge between the two countries.

Secretary to the Ministry of Justice and Prison Reforms Jayanthi Wijetunga and the Deputy Head of the Maldivian Embassy were also present at the meeting.