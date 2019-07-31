Colombo HC sentences man to death over drugs

July 30, 2019

-

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a person to death over possession and racketeering of Heroin stated Ada Derana reporter.

On 16th January 2016, the accused had been arrested by the Maligawatte police at Maligawatte and filed a case in court.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up today (30), Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi sentenced the accused to death.

A resident of the Maligawatte area in Maradana has been sentenced for capital punishment in this manner.

