Colombo HC sentences man to death over drugs

The Colombo High Court has sentenced a person to death over possession and racketeering of Heroin stated Ada Derana reporter.

On 16th January 2016, the accused had been arrested by the Maligawatte police at Maligawatte and filed a case in court.

Accordingly, when the case was taken up today (30), Colombo High Court Judge Vikum Kaluarachchi sentenced the accused to death.

A resident of the Maligawatte area in Maradana has been sentenced for capital punishment in this manner.