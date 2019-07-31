One arrested over Methamphetamine haul smuggled in from Portugal

-

An individual has been arrested along with a parcel containing 3,050 Methamphetamine narcotic pills, commonly known as ‘Ecstasy pills’, at the Central Mail Exchange this evening (30).

The arrest was made by Customs officers attached to the Central Mail Exchange, the Customs spokesperson Sunil Jayaratne said.

The Methamphetamine haul is said to be worth Rs 15 million.

The Customs further stated that the haul was smuggled into the country from Portugal.

The 27-year-old residing in Colombo 14 had arrived at the Central Mail Exchange this evening to claim a parcel addressed to him and said to have been containing toys.

As the Customs officers at the Central Mail Exchange grew suspicious about the parcel, they had further inspected it only to uncover the Methamphetamine pills haul instead of toys.

Officers of the Customs Narcotics Control Unit stated that one Methamphetamine is being sold for nearly Rs 5,000 at the night clubs.

The Customs officers are probing the incident further.